Gold rates rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs500/tola to Rs113,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs428 to Rs97,050, it added. In the international market, gold rates increased $7 to $1,866/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Silver rates also increased Rs30 to Rs1,230/tola. Price of 10 grams silver rose Rs25.72 to Rs1,054.52.