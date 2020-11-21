Turkey orders arrest of 101 people

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 101 people including lawyers in a wide-scale operation aimed at outlawed Kurdish militants, a judicial source said on Friday.

Police conducted simultaneous raids in Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish-majority southeast, Istanbul, Izmir and Adiyaman as part of an investigation into the Democratic Society Congress (DTK). The group is accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).