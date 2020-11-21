close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
November 21, 2020

Egypt urged to free activists

World

November 21, 2020

CAIRO: The UN on Friday urged Egypt to release three members of a rights group arrested within days of each other, adding to international pressure on the country over the case. In a fresh wave of an ongoing crackdown, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights was targeted after several ambassadors and diplomats visited its Cairo office on November 3.

