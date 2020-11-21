China maintains ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s aviation regulator will not yet allow Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet to fly in the company’s biggest market owing to lingering safety concerns, despite the US lifting a ban on commercial flights. Boeing’s best-selling aircraft was grounded worldwide early last year following two crashes that killed 346 passengers.