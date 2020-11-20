Pak-Russia Druzbha-V military exercise ends

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-Russia Military Exercise Druzbha-V concluded with closing ceremony Friday held at the National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian. Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lt Gen Sher Afgan and senior military officials from both sides witnessed the closing ceremony. Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills & procedures of counter terrorism operations. The two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC PAbbI. During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in counter terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.