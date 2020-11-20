PAC angry at non-holding of accounting committees meetings

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed its strong annoyance at non-holding of meetings of departmental accounting committees of the federal ministries and departments. It increased the number of pending audit paras before the committee, added the PAC. The PAC meeting was held with its Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair in which the audit paras of the Public Service Commission were examined.

During the meeting, the PAC members expressed their annoyance with the bureaucracy for not holding the meetings of departmental accounting committees regularly and said due to slackness and incompetence of the bureaucracy, the audit paras that were supposed to be settled at the level of departmental accounting committee, had landed in the PAC. The members pointed out that the PAC, in its report, stated that 18,000 audit paras yet to come before the committee while in total 24,000 audits still pending. Rana Tanveer said the quantity of audit paras coming to the PAC suggested that the departmental accounting committees were not working.

The secretary told the committee that PAC reports of last 25 meetings were pending with the PAC implementation committee. PAC Member Shahida Akhtar Ali remarked that the backlog of 10 years was still pending with the subcommittees. Noor Alam Khan told the committee that he convened two meetings of his subcommittee, but no departmental accounting committees were held on these audit paras before these paras came to the committee.

He suggested that the audit paras should also be made against those officials failing to hold departmental accounting committee meetings. The audit officials told the committee that secretary of the ministry or division concerned was bound to convene the meeting of the departmental accounts committee meeting. PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer said that he had formed 5 to 6 committees to clear the backlog of the audit paras. Federal Public Service Commission secretary told the PAC that Commission held its departmental accounting committee meeting on Nov 17.

He told the committee the reason for delay in holding of the DAC meeting was that the chief accounting officer, who was chairman of the FPSC, was not appointed. He sought time for taking up the pending paras at the level of the departmental accounting committee. In the meanwhile, PAC Member Noor Alam Khan pointed out that it was reported in the media that some committee members walked out from the PAC meeting. However, he added, it was incorrect as no one staged a walkout from the meeting.

Senator Sherry Rehman complained that according to the media, she left the meeting for fear of COVID-19. She said that was wrong. “Leaving the meeting did not mean that the member left due to fear of coronavirus,” she said.

She asked the media to show responsibility in this regard. She said asking people to wear masks in parliament building was not wrong, as central air-conditioning system there was old and all windows were sealed for security by the CDA. PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer said the members left the meeting with his permission.