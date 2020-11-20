Public safety commission members decry lack of govt support

HARIPUR: The purpose, for which the District Public Safety Commissions had been formed under the provisions of KP Police Act 2017 about two years ago, has remained unachieved and both the general public and police department could hardly draw benefits of the Commission due to multiple reasons.

These views were expressed by the members of District Public Safety Commission Haripur, which met here with its vice-chairman Muhammad Sadaqat Khan in the chair. The official shared with the participants the progress and the problems faced by the DPSC Haripur during the last two years and the members showed

their resentment over the lack of support from the provincial government, which kept the DPSC exposed to financial and administrative issues.

They said that due to lack of support from the government, the office of DPSC lacked the facilities required, while the delayed formation of regional complaint cell and provincial public safety commission and the non-cooperative attitude of the police towards the commission rendered it a toothless oversight body when it came to providing relief to the public against the police excesses. The members however expressed their commitment to utilizing their efforts for providing relief to the complainants approaching the DPSC against the police excesses, without caring about the difficulties the members were facing.

The members agreed on paying surprise visits to the police stations and getting an appraisal of the problems of local police through annual policing plans and regular quarterly review meetings with DPO in the future.