Youth kills friend in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A youth allegedly shot dead his friend in the limits of Azakhel Payan Police Station in the district on Thursday.

Shafaat Hussain, father of the slain Bilal and resident of Surezai Blala who is presently living in Azakhel Payan area, told the police that his son told him that he was going with his friend Murad to Amangarh to bring kabab. He said that he allowed his son to go with Murad as he was his friend from quite some time. In the meantime, the father said that all of a sudden his mother fell ill and he took her to the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, in emergency. “My son contacted me at 6pm and told me to come to the hospital for help after coming to know about the illness of his grandmother and shifting her to the hospital. But I told him that there was no need to come as we were coming back home after getting medication at the emergency,” the complainant said, adding that his son did not come till late.

He said they contacted him time and again but his cell phone was switched off. The father said that they later launched a search for his son and finally found his bullet-riddled body in the fields near Maashah Allah brick kiln. He nominated Murad for the killing of his son. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.