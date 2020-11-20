COVID-19 SOPs compliance: 5,792 units inspected in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD: Over 5,792 units have been inspected in the last three days for enforcement of standing operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 in all the eight districts of Hazar Division, said a senior official.

The units included shops, markets, bus stands, transport vehicles, restaurants, wedding halls, petrol pumps and schools. “More than 481 units were sealed and a fine of Rs 445,400 has been imposed for violation of SoPs. All the deputy commissioners have been instructed for [ensuring a] strict compliance with SoPs at all the offices, schools, restaurants, adds, wedding halls and other public places,” said Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud. He was briefing journalists on Thursday about the actions taken by the administration to deal with the coronavirus in the division. The official said working is underway for receiving inputs from the district health officers for going for antigen testing, instead of PCR testing, for being cheaper and easily managed at all government hospitals. Providing detail of district-wise actions, the commissioner said 1,477 shops, 46 markets, 33 addas, 1,639 transport vehicles, 99 individuals of public,49 restaurants, 29 wedding halls and 35 petrol pumps were inspected in Abbottabad district to check the violations of SoPs of COVID-19. Out of these, 3,407 inspections, 731 were warned, 670 fined and 21 were sealed while a fine of Rs173,340 was imposed, added the official. He said smart lockdowns had been enforced at 100 places in Abbottabad, which included 61 educational institutions, three commercial buildings, six hotels and restaurants along with 30 rural and urban residences. The official said all the restaurants of high profile areas were inspected in two phases in Mansehra. A total of 362 units were checked and SOPs violators proceeded against.

In Haripur district, 52 units were sealed, 31 were fined while 379 were issued warnings. Up to 1,021 units were inspected in Battagram district, including shops, markets, adds, petrol pumps and restaurants. As many as 27 violators were fined one sealed while 317 issued warnings.

In Upper Kohistan district, 37 shops, two petrol pumps, 10 schools and 12 restaurants were inspected. Only one unit was fined while 26 units were issued warnings. In Lower Kohistan, 121 shops, 24 vehicles, 4 petrol pumps and 2 hotels were checked. Three units were fined. In Kolai Palas district, 173 units were inspected and only one fined. Up to 228 units were inspected in Torghar. A total of 10 violators were fined while 63 were issued warnings.