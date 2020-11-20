18 injured in road accident

HARIPUR: At least 18 passengers, including six women, were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle near Panian Maira on GT Road here on Thursday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that the bus, carrying 25 passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Abbottabad when it skidded off the road and overturned, injuring 18 passengers, including six women, and 10 children.