Tribal elders demand authorities to resolve land dispute in Bara

BARA: Laying claim to a disputed piece of land in Mandikas area of Bara subdivision, elders of Malikdinkhel tribe on Thursday said they would not allow anybody to occupy it.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Malikdinkhel elders including Suhbat Khan Afridi, Saleh Mohammad, Raza Khan and others alleged that the Sipah tribe was trying to occupy their land in Mandikas area. They claimed that they had taken a stay order from the court but the Sipah tribe members were trying to occupy the land. “It is a contempt of court,” Suhbat Afridi said, adding that they had convened several jirgas to resolve the dispute but in vain.

He said that the Malikdinkhel tribe was a peace-loving tribe and did not want to tussle with the Sipah tribe. They said the district administration had not taken action against the Sipah tribe yet and if any unpleasant incident occurred, the Sipah tribe elders and administration will be responsible. They asked the chief minister and other relevant departments to intervene and resolve the dispute peacefully.