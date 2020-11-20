US hails Pak role in Afghan peace efforts

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation particularly the Afghan peace process, came under discussion during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in the Afghan peace process. The dignitary also assured Pakistan of continued US assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said,

“Visiting dignitary appreciated Pak’s contributions 4 conflict prevention in region & relentless support provided in Afg Peace Process, assured US cont assistance 4 common cause of peace in Afg,” he said. The meeting between US Charge’ d Affairs Angela Aggeler and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa took place right at the moment when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Afghanistan on one-day official visit.