Dubai school clarifies news item

DUBAI: The report published in ‘The News’ on 17th November, 2020 about Sheikh Al Maktoum School Dubai, is without foundation or facts.

While issuing a rebuttal on Thursday, the principal of Sheikh Al Maktoum School, Dubai said that the school had not only provided education to the children of the Pakistani community in Dubai but also other communities. It continues to satisfactorily fulfil the obligations of all the relevant authorities in Dubai. Currently there are 1250 students enrolled in the school.

“Our aim, as it has always been, is to provide a good standard of education to its students, enabling them to fulfil their personal and career ambitions and aspirations” he said.

The school achieved an annual inspection rating of ‘Acceptable’ from The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in 2019. The school’s continuous improvement and progress was further endorsed by the distance learning evaluation by the KHDA, when it achieved “Partially Developed Status” without a single area being rated weak. A first in the history of the school. Furthermore, the school achieved ‘Fully Developed Status’ in four of the critical themes.

The school met fully the high expectations of Dubai and KHDA during the COVID-19 pandemic, by fully addressing the 118 health and safety protocols. Enabling the school to reopen safely. Dubai Health Authority and KHDA continue to inspect all schools on a regular basis. Our school has continued to comply with the requirements and obligations to keep our staff and students safe during these testing times, said the rebuttal.

It says, “Our aim has be to pursue excellence in teaching and learning, to meet 21st century international standards. To this end, the school has installed smart boards in every classroom. The results of our students in the FBISE have improved from previous years. In the SSC and HSSC Annual Examination 2020 held by the Federal Board FBISE Islamabad, the overall result was 93% and 94% respectively. In the SSC annual exams 2020 the student of this school secured 1062 marks out of 1100 which is highest in Dubai. Similarly, in the HSSC annual exam 2020 the student secured 1013 marks out of 1100 which is again highest in Dubai. We are proud that our students achieved the top position in Dubai in these exams.”

A clarification to the inaccuracy in reporting needs to be made here. The school denies emphatically that it has taken any loan, and as a result is not facing any financial crisis. In addition, that a new fee structure was introduced to facilitate the children of Pakistani Consulate Staff. The fee structure gives special concessions on admissions to siblings also.

The consulate recognises and places a high importance on affordable education for the children of its employees and is doing all it can to be fair and equitable.

The school has invested in providing students with a multi-purpose ground. This not only meets its obligations to Dubai’s exacting educational standards but the health and wellbeing of its students, particularly during a pandemic. However, to set the record straight in news article, no cost was incurred on the construction of this facility. It was constructed by the Anjuman-e-Bohra Community. Such unverified news items not only bring the Pakistani community and the institutes into disrepute but also nullify all efforts made by the school and the consulate.

Sibte Arif adds: The school still has 91,000 dirhams left in the overdraft loan which will be repaid in a few months, the bank informed The News.

Furthermore, the transport staff informed The News that the school has not paid their outstanding dues of many years after termination.