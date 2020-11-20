PC high-ups tested COVID-19 positive

ISLAMABAD: Many top guns of the Planning Commission (PC) have been infected with COVID-19 pandemic and they are quarantined in isolation at their homes, it is learnt.

The Planning Commission high-ups including Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning Ministry and Chiefs, Deputy Chiefs of respective fields have been tested positive with COVID-19 pandemic during the ongoing second wave. They have been quarantined at their homes.

One top official said that official meetings are continued during recent past weeks despite infection but no precautionary measures have been taken at floor one.