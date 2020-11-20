Pak-Russia military exercise concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pak-Russia Military Exercise Druzbha-V concluded with closing ceremony Friday held at the National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian.
Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lt Gen Sher Afgan and senior military officials from both sides witnessed the closing ceremony. Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation contingent demonstrated real-time skilful drills & procedures of counter terrorism operations.