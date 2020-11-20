Young entrepreneurs want business facilitation centre set up

PESHAWAR: The young entrepreneurs on Thursday demanded the government to set up a business facilitation centre to guide them on how to remove difficulties and irritants in starting news businesses.

They were speaking at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Youth Entrepreneurs at the SCCI. The chamber President Sherbaz Bilour chaired the meeting.

Chairman of the committee, Sanan Sethi, vice-chairman, Asad Ishfaq, Haris Mufti Saad Khan Zahid, young business people and new business startups were present in the meeting. The youth leaders informed the participants about the initiatives taken for the development of young entrepreneurship, welfare and other areas and various projects, guidance for new business.

The SCCI president asked the young entrepreneurs and new business startups to adopt modern techniques and information technology to promote and market their handicrafts and manufacturing products in a befitting manner.

He urged the government to take steps for making ease of doing business for young businesspersons.