Murder of STP leader Altaf Jaskani: FIR registered against six accused

SUKKUR: The A-Section Police Station of district Tando Allahyar registered an FIR for the murder of Vice Chairman STP Sindh Altaf Jaskani against six accused.

The police station registered an FIR against six accused including Aslam Rind, Bholo Khanzada, Mashooq Rind, Zamir Rind and two unidentified accused on the complaint of Zeeshan Jaskani under sections 302,147,148,149 PPC and 6/7 ATA.

Earlier, the Central Vice Chairman of Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party, Altaf Jaskani, did not succumb to his injuries at the Hyderabad Civil Hospital where he was rushed on Wednesday following an ambush by four motorcyclists near Keria Canal in Tando Allahyar district.

According to CIA Incharge Tando Allahyar, Aslam Langhah, the Jiskani murder case seems to be a case of an enmity. He said that Asad Jaskani, the brother of the deceased Altaf, had injured the brother of one of the accused Aslam Rind. Altaf Jaskani was seemingly killed in retaliation for the attack. He was confident of arresting all the accused and said the Tando Allahyar Police were conducting raids. He said that deceased Altaf Jaskani also had a dispute with MQM activist Bholo Khanzado.

SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Khuwar told The News that geo fencing was underway to trace the killers and their accomplices. He said that accused Bholo Khanzado had also killed Altafâ€™s gunman a couple of months ago and was released from jail on bail four days before the incident. Similarly, he said the dispute between deceased Altaf and accused Aslam raged from 2016.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the STP activists, PPP leaders and nationalists leaders attended the funeral of Altaf Jaskani in village Lal Faqir Baharani near Tando Allahyar district. Tando Allahyar, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore and other cities in Sindh remained partially shut while the STP activists took out protest rallies against the murder.

Dr. Qadir Magsi, Chairman STP, talking to local media said it was a planned murder and gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the police to arrest the culprits. He said the party will observe 10 days of mourning and take out peaceful rallies across Sindh.

Ayaz Latif Palejo of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek also demanded the arrest of killers. PPP MPA Imdad Pitafi condemned Jaskaniâ€™s murder and offered condolences to STP Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi.