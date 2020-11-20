UK announces package to help virus-affected sports

LONDON: The Government will provide a combined £300million cash injection to 11 sports hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has announced.

And, in potential good news for the sporting world, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said there is “definitely a chance” of spectators being back in venues ahead of Christmas. Major spectator sports have suffered as a result of the continued absence of fans from venues and after pledging its support, the Government has now outlined the scope of the backing it will provide.

The support will largely be in the form of loans, DCMS said.

Rugby union will receive the biggest single amount – £135m. Of that, £44m will go to the Rugby Football Union, £59m to Premiership Rugby clubs, £9m to clubs in the Championship and £23m to clubs below the Championship. Horse racing will receive £40million to support racecourses unable to welcome visitors.

Football’s National League at steps one and two – which has already benefited from £10m in National Lottery funding to assist through to the end of 2020 – will receive a further £11m to cover the period between January and the end of March. Steps three to six of the pyramid will receive £14m, while the Women’s Super League and Championship have been awarded £3m.

The Rugby Football League will benefit to the tune of a further £12m, topping up the £16m announced in May to safeguard rugby league’s future.

Owners and operators of major motorsports circuits will receive a combined £6m, the Lawn Tennis Association will get £5m and England Netball will receive £2m.

Basketball, ice hockey, badminton and greyhound racing’s losses have been covered to the tune of a combined £11m.

The package does not cover men’s professional football, despite the well-documented financial difficulties of EFL clubs.

That is because the Government expects the Premier League to provide financial support. Negotiations continue over a rescue package from the top flight to support the 72 clubs in the three divisions below.

Cricket is not included in Thursday’s announcement. It is understood that is because the ‘Winter Survival Package’ is focused on sports which should be welcoming in spectators right now.

The final amount received by each sport or organisation may ultimately differ from the amounts which have been set out initially when final decisions are made by an independent decision-making board, and supported by Sport England.