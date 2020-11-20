Sponsorship boost for Rugby League World Cup

LONDON: Organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup have announced a seven-figure deal with online car retailer Cazoo to become the tournament’s principal sponsor.

Officials say it is the biggest deal in Rugby League World Cup history and the largest rugby league commercial agreement outside Australia.

Jonathan Neill, RLWC2021 commercial director, said: “Rugby League World Cup 2021 is about being bold and brave and setting firsts for the tournament.

“This is the largest sponsorship deal in Rugby League World Cup history and we are grateful for the trust Cazoo have shown in the tournament.”

The announcement comes after organisers revealed applications for tickets in the first ballot in the sport’s history far exceeded expectations, with sales reported in 32 countries.

The 2021 World Cup will kick off in Newcastle next October