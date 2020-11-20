While responding to a TV anchor’s question on the appointment of Lahore’s CCPO, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his brother-in-law’s land was illegally occupied by land grabbers five years ago and that the Punjab police didn’t take satisfactory action to vacate it. He added that his brother-in-law’s neighbour whose land was also illegally occupied was shot by the same people and the police took no action.

Soon after, the PM replaced Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP). It is surprising that the PM didn’t have a meeting with the chief minister of Punjab who is responsible for maintaining law and order in his province. This informal style of leadership where the PM directly contacted the IG only works in emergency situations.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA