close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 20, 2020

Follow SOPs

Newspost

 
November 20, 2020

The second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in Pakistan. However, unfortunately, many people are still not following SOPs. The people are ignoring SOPs and have forgotten that coronavirus is here. The government should take strict measures to ensure that everyone is following SOPs. We will face grave consequences if we continue with our carelessness.

Hammal Naseer

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost