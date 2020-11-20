close
November 20, 2020

Unsafe for women

Newspost

 
It has become an unfortunate reality that Pakistan is no longer a safe country for women and children. The Lahore motorway and Kashmore incidents have highlighted how dangerously unsafe our country has become. It is also important to acknowledge that there are many victims who suffer in silence. Many women and children remain silent victims of domestic violence. They are tortured on a daily basis and their plight goes unnoticed and unreported.

The number of sexual abuse cases is increasing at a horrifyingly rapid pace. We are unable to understand why the authorities haven’t taken effective measures to put an end to these horrific crimes. We have to work together to create an environment where women and children can feel safe.

M Shahjahan Memon

Kamber

