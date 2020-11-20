TLP chief Khadim Rizvi passes away

By News Desk

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away, family sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

The TLP leader was suffering from fever for the past few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.

After Rizvi’s health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Thursday where he expired, confirmed hospital sources. Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore. As news broke of the TLP chief’s passing, several political leaders started taking to Twitter to express their grief over his demise.—News Desk