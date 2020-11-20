Over 2,000 suspects arrested during knife crime crackdown

LONDON: Around 10,000 knives have been taken off the streets and 2,005 suspects arrested during a week-long national knife crime crackdown.

All 43 police forces in England and Wales worked with the British Transport Police on Operation Sceptre including weapons sweeps, knife amnesties and targeted stop and search between November 9 and 15. Just under 10,000 knives were handed in as part of amnesties, while officers seized 723 knives as part of the operation. More than 500 of those arrested were for alleged offences specifically related to knife crime, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said in a statement. Officers worked with Border Force and received more than 1,000 referrals about people trying to import prohibited weapons. NPCC deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty said: “The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating and that is why focusing on this issue remains a top priority for policing.

“Despite the challenges and the extra demand placed on the service as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the sheer number of arrests and seizures made across England and Wales as part of Operation Sceptre last week sends a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime.”

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics in August show that, over the last 10 years, offences involving a knife have increased in every police force in England and Wales. In a third of forces, knife crime has at least doubled and over the past 10 years, there has been a 16 per cent increase in homicides involving a knife, while knife-point robberies are up 31 per cent.

In response, the government has proposed giving

police powers to stop and search people with knife convictions without the need for further suspicion. —PA