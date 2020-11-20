Two soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and another one sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check-post in South Waziristan, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists fired on security forces at the check-post near Pash Ziarat late last night.

The security forces promptly responded to the terrorists’ fire during which two soldiers — Havaldar Matloob Alam (32) and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat (25) —embraced martyrdom, while another soldier was wounded, it added. It said an operation to clear the area was under way.—APP