Afghan peace: US assures Pakistan of ‘continued assistance’

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d Affaires Ms Angela Aggeler appreciated Pakistan’s relentless support in the Afghan peace process and assured continued US assistance for common cause of peace in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, here on Thursday.

