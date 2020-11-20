Court commutes death penalty of key convict in Mashal case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday commuted the death penalty of the main convict in 2017 Mashal Khan lynching case to life sentence, but maintained the jail terms of 32 others.

The court announced the judgment on the appeals challenging the verdict of an anti-terrorism court in the lynching case of Mashal Khan, a university student in Mardan. The appeals were filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Mashal’s father and the convicts who were awarded jail terms by the trial court.

Mashal, a 23-year-old student of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, was beaten and shot to death on April 13, 2017 by an unruly mob instigated by rumours that he had committed blasphemy by posting sacrilegious content online. The court cancelled bails of 25 convicts and ordered their arrest from the courtroom.

On February 07, 2018, the ATC had sentenced the prime suspect to death while five others got 25 years imprisonment in the case. The ATC had acquitted 26 suspects and awarded three-year jail term to 25 other accused in the case. Convict Imran, who was awarded capital punishment, was found guilty of firing shots at the student from his pistol which led to his death. He had also confessed to the crime before the court.—INP