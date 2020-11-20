Hafiz Saeed jailed for 10 years in illegal funding case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the chief of outlawed Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD), to 10 years in prison in an illegal funding case.

The court also fined the JuD chief Rs110,000 and ordered the confiscation of his properties. Last week, the ATC had sentenced three other JuD leaders to imprisonment, including Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Muhajid, and Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki for illegal funding. Iqbal and Mujahid were ordered to spend 16 years in prison, while Makki was awarded a six-month jail sentence. All sentences shall run concurrently, ruled judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested on July 17, 2019 about 50km north of Lahore. So far four verdicts have been given against him. The JuD leader has been named in 41 cases.

On February 12, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to jail in illegal funding and encroachment cases. He was handed five years and six months in jail in both cases.—Agencies/News Desk