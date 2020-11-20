Cash incentive announced for Wapda players

RAWALPINDI: Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain announced Rs500,000 cash incentive for the Wapda players who entered the final of the 66th National Hockey Championship here at the MPCL Ground on Thursday.

Wapda head coach Waqas Sharif thanked Lt Gen (r) Muzammil for the cash incentive, saying that it would help the team perform even better in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar also announced that Rs300,000 will be given to the winners, Rs200,000 to the runners-up and Rs10,000 to the third place finishers.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry will be the chief guest at the final today (Friday).