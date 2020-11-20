Samba Bank, D Polo qualify for Shah Rafi Alam Polo subsidiary final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Samba Bank and D Polo qualified for the subsidiary final of Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 after registering victories here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.
The match between D Polo and Guard Group/Platinum Homes proved to be a nail-biting one. D Polo emerged as winners by a narrow-margin of 7-6. Abdul Rehman Monnoo emerged as top scorer from the winning side by hammering a hat-trick, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a brace and Lt Col Omer Minhas and Daniyal Sheikh scored one goal each.
From the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik was top scorer with three goals while Amirreza Behboudi struck a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one goal.
D Polo started the match well and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead but Guard Group/Platinum Homes bounced back well and hammered a hat-trick of goals to get 3-2 lead. The second chukker saw D Polo making a good comeback by thrashing three goals against one by Guard Group to make it 5-4.
The third and fourth chukkers were evenly poised as both the teams converted one goal each. Thus D Polo won the thriller by 7-6.
In the match played under American system among Samba Bank, Remount and Imperial Holdings, Samba Bank emerged as winners by winning both of their two-chukker matches. In the first two-chukker match, Samba Bank outclassed Imperial Holdings by 8-1 and then outsmarted Remount by 3-1. In the third two-chukker match, Remount outpaced Imperial Holdings by 7-1.