Bowlers shine as 20 wickets fall in Sindh-Northern U19 match

RAWALPINDI: Twenty wickets fell on the second day of the match between Sindh and Northern in the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship as Mubashir took six-wicket haul to help Sindh stage a comeback here at Ayub Park Ground Thursday.

Northern were bowled out for 167 in 45.3 overs in reply to Sindh’s 298. Hussain top-scored with 44 off 45 balls. Muhammad Razaul Mustafa contributed a 77-ball 38. The duo knitted a 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket. For Sindh, Aaliyan Mehmood, Adeel Meo and Saim Ayub took three wickets apiece.

After taking 131-run lead, Sindh were bowled out for 89 in 38 overs. Mubashir took 6-37 in 17 overs and ended up with match figures of 9-135. Chasing 221 to win, Northern were 2-0 when stumps were drawn.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after resuming their innings on 8-0 managed to score 309-3 in 62 overs against Southern Punjab when stumps were drawn Thursday at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad.

Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with 85 off 127 balls. Abbas Ali (73) and Nasir Faraz (73) will resume their innings on Friday (today). The duo contributed unbeaten 120 runs for the fourth wicket.

At KRL Ground, Balochistan while resuming their innings on 160-5 were dismissed for 205 in 73.5 overs against Central Punjab. Haseebullah top-scored with 94 off 224 balls. Aurangzaib was the other notable contributor for Balochistan with a 46-ball 27. For Central Punjab, Arham Nawab took 6-74 in 33 overs.

In return, Central Punjab declared their first innings on 88-8 in 27.1 overs. Muhammad Huraira top-scored with run-a-ball 32. With 117 first innings lead, Balochistan were 85-5 in 30 overs when stumps were drawn. Haseebullah will resume his batting on Friday.

Scores in brief: At Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi: Sindh 298 all out in 82.1 overs (Hassan Jafri 105, Rizwan Mehmood 71, Talha Ahsan 32, Adeel Meo 30, Mubashir Nawaz 21; Mehran Mumtaz 3-85, Mubashir Khan 3-98, Adil Naz 2-27, Hassan Abid Kiyani 2-45) and 89 all out in 38 overs (Saim Ayub 27; Mubashir Khan 6-37, Mehran Mumtaz 3-31). Northern 167 all out in 45.3 overs (Hussain 44, Muhammad Razaul Mustafa 38; Adeel Meo 3-29, Saim Ayub 3-32, Aaliyan Mehmood 3-38) and 2-0 in 2.1 overs.

At Shalimar Ground, Islamabad: Southern Punjab 214 all out in 81.4 overs (Muhammad Faizan Zafar 82, Muhammad Ammar 51, Uzair Mumtaz 36; Zeeshan Ahmed 3-52, Ahmed Khan 2-28). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 309-3 in 62 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 85, Abbas Ali 73 not out, Nasir Faraz 73 not out, Zubair Shinwari 38; Faisal Akram 2-101).

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Balochistan 205 all out in 73.5 overs (Haseebullah 94, Aurangzaib 27; Arham Nawab 6-74, Khalid Khan 2-44, Ali Asfand 2-46) and 85-5 in 30 overs (Haseebullah 33 not out, Muhammad Ibrahim Snr 30). Central Punjab 88-8 in 27.1 overs decl. (Mohammad Huraira 32; Hikmat Ullah 3-29, Jahangir Khan 2-16, Aurangzaib 2-34).