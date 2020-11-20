CEO says PIA turning around

LAHORE: Efforts for the improvement of the national flag carrier has started yielding results, as the revenue of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased and it posted profits in the months of September and October, a top official said on Thursday.

Addressing members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the open sky policy has caused huge losses to the airline, and the financial restructuring of PIA is well on the way and would be finalised soon.

Utilisation of cargo space has been increased and Boeing 777 aircraft can be used for cargo transportation, he said, adding that the PIA is focusing on profitable routes based on demand prospects and commercial viability.

All business decisions were now made collectively and political intervention has been ended, he said, adding that a system is being planned to be upgraded for the convenience of passengers on long haul flights.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that golden handshake policy has been introduced for 3,000 employees.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah expressed the hope that PIA would establish a help desk in the chamber building where 14 other service providers in the public sector were already serving chamber members through dedicated desks.