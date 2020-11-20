Tax collection on govt papers up 63pc in July-Oct

KARACHI: The collection of income tax from investment in government securities increased 63 percent during the first four months (July–October) of 2020/2021 due to a rise in the government borrowing from commercial banks, officials said.

The collection under this head increased to Rs2.58 billion during the period under review compared with Rs1.58 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The government borrowed Rs407 billion during the period against Rs393 billion in the same months of last fiscal year. The federal government borrowed Rs2.468 trillion from commercial banks during fiscal year 2019/2020.

The government borrows for budget financing through auction of Market Treasury Bills/Pakistan Investment Bonds at the rate close to the benchmark policy rate announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Sources in the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) said the banks had earned significant profits due to higher interest rate during the last fiscal year. However, the central bank sharply cut the interest rate after the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020. The policy rate remained at 13.25 percent till March 2020.

The central bank in its monetary policy in March 2020 announced to reduce the policy rate to facilitate businesses and borrowers following the pandemic, which almost halted business and commercial activities. The SBP eased monetary stance by 625 basis points to existing 7 percent.

The sources said the existing policy rate of 7 percent had started affecting the revenue collection under this head. The collection of income tax fell by 8 percent to Rs212 million in October 2020 as compared with Rs229 million collected in the same month of the last year.

The increase in collection during the first four months of this fiscal year can also be attributed to an increase in tax rate for banks on profit earned from the government securities.

They said the government had, through Finance Act, 2019, imposed 37.5 percent income tax on banks for making profits on their investment in government papers.

As per interpretation of the Federal Board of Revenue, the profit of banking companies from government securities is in excess of 20 percent of total profit before tax is now taxed separately at the rate of 37.5 percent.