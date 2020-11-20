Pakistan, China sign $14mln deals

LAHORE: Pakistan and China signed agreements worth $14 million during the recently held Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020, a statement said on Thursday.

This was the fourth edition of the expo arranged by the Everest International, playing the role of a bridge between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs and attracting certain investment and technology from foreign countries, especially China, it added.

During the three-day event, more than 2,000 professional Pakistani businessmen participated and 448 match meetings were arranged on the spot, which let exhibitors from China to join B2B meetings with Pakistani clients face-to-face.

Delegations of multiple chambers and associations participated in the event, including Constructors Association of Pakistan, Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hardware Merchants of Pakistan, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Peshawar Chamber and Commerce and Industry.

The event was launched in an innovative model of “Online + Offline”. All exhibits were physically showed and all B2B meetings were held online via terminal equipment, which was installed on every booth, the statement said.

The organiser followed the SOPs all the time, set sanitisation gate, sprayer, temperature testers and arranged alcohol wet tissues and sanitiser for every booth.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S M Naveed inaugurated and appreciated the Chinese businessmen working in Pakistan for putting up a superb show in which companies of the two countries showcased their potentials.

Everest International Chief Executive Officer Yousaf Fa said that they had started this exhibition in Pakistan to further strengthen the bilateral trade relations and helping the indigenous industries of both the sides to grow further.