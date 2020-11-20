close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

Gold rates drop Rs100/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs100/tola to Rs112,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs86 to Rs96,622, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $16 to $1,859/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,028.80.

