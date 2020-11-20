Citi’s ICG appoints new chief

KARACHI: Naveed Sultan has been appointed as the chairman of the Citi’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG), a statement said on Thursday.

As chairman, Sultan will build and lead a new digital policy, strategy and advisory practice across all client segments, it added.

He will help the firm in its senior interactions with sovereigns, with a particular focus on emerging markets, to help strengthen relationships and to create commercial opportunities.

Paco Ybarra, head of Institutional Clients Group, said: “Naveed has extensive international experience and profound knowledge of global markets.”

“He is uniquely qualified to lead this new effort and I look forward to his contributions in helping grow our core business.”

Sultan has extensive industry experience and served in roles with strategic, business management and operating responsibilities at a global level and across several geographies, and has also developed diverse functional experience across corporate finance, banking, operations and technology, consumer products and transaction banking.

He has also led several pioneering initiatives, including Digital Money Index and the Centre for Global Finance and Technology with Imperial College.