The party has just started

LAHORE: The incumbent is perhaps the most government-friendly central bank governor in the past two decades as the former IMF official never gets tired of spinning the economic sins of his inept employers, whose economy-murdering drive has just started getting warmed up.

One example of his ‘spin-doctorate’ is the fact that despite glaring misgovernance and mishandling of the economy, he is continuously holding the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the economic degradation of the country, conveniently giving his employers a clean chit.

We have had central bank governors in the past that seem to be favoring the government on its policies but not as irrationally as is being witnessed now.

The economic decline is not solely due to COVID-19. The economy was in a tailspin even earlier during the 15 months tenure of this regime. Officially at the time of presentation of last years’ budget the economy posted an economic growth of over 3 percent. However, after consolidation it was revealed the growth was only 1.9 percent, 3.9 percent lower than what the previous government achieved in its last year.

In the next fiscal all creditable global agencies like the World Bank, IMF, etc in pre-COVID-19 projections had predicted even lower growth of 2 percent -against official growth of 3 percent a year earlier that later turned out to be around 1.9 percent.

So, the comment that the economy was recovering in pre-virus period is not true. During the entire pre-COVID period large-scale manufacturing was posting consistent decline. The budget deficit was going out of control. The government was accumulating loans from friendly countries and domestic lenders.

COVID-19 did impact the economy for at least three months but the smart handling by the government brought things back to almost normal. The resurgence in economic activities is not because of government policies but due to the resilience of this nation.

We faced two full-fledged wars one in 1965 and the other in 1971, but our growth remained positive after those two costly engagements. We saw northern areas of the country devastated by the earthquake in 2005 but the economy continued marching on. Different governments weathered floods without going into negative growth.

The state Bank of Pakistan boasts it has reduced its policy rate by 6.25 percent in six months to accelerate economic growth. The central bank conveniently ignores the fact that the interest rates were almost the same as in 2017-18 when this government had assumed power. The high interest rates coupled with massive decline in rupee value devastated the business growth. The inflation was not demand-push, but cost-push.

Since the cost of production increased the prices were bound to increase correspondingly. There was ample supply but the demand squeezed as the consumers lacked resources to cope with increasing prices. Their incomes remained stagnant. High interest rates further impacted the prices and reduced the demand. The result was industries started closing and the jobs were axed.

That created further miseries for the working families. Had the central bank acted prudently the industries might have survived on low interest rates. The interest rates in the region including India and Bangladesh were half than Pakistan.

The central bank was eyeing hot money to boost foreign exchange reserves. It knew that hot money would evaporate on the slightest sign of chaos or instability in the country. Since hot money is a short-term investment foreign fund managers seized the opportunity of earning 13.25 percent interest on their dollar investments in Pakistan’s treasury bonds of three to six months.

Such high rates were a bonanza and were three times higher than the going rates at that time in the global market. We gathered the highest of $3.5 billion hot money at any given time and paid very high interest rates.

Come COVID-19 and gone was the hot money as the central bank was forced to ease the interest rates. If we see in economies of other regions there was not much fluctuation in policy rates after COVID-19 because the policy rates were also low in line with global trends.

We were the only economy (may two or three more) that were operating on high markup. The nation has paid the price of the misadventure and our economy is still licking its wounds.

The central bank has already warned that the future is also not bright. The GDP growth this fiscal would be 2 percent or at the highest 2.5 percent. After three years of PTI rule the GDP growth would still be less than half the GDP growth achieved by the PML-N government in its last year. The GDP growth has been much higher in the first three years of the PML-N compared with the incumbent regime.

Our economy is in a precarious condition in the third year of this regime and the party has just started.