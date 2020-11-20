Rupee slips

KARACHI: The rupee slipped for the fourth straight session on Thursday due to increased dollar buying from importers and the corporate sector, dealers said.

The rupee fell 0.4 percent, or 79 paisas, to 160.62/dollar in the interbank market. It had closed at 159.83 on Wednesday.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 161 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.20. Dealers said the local currency continued to post losses, owing to surge in the demand for the greenback from importers.

“Presently, importers and the central bank both are buying dollars from the market,” a currency dealer said. “Importers and the corporate sectors have taken fresh positions, while the State Bank is buying dollars to boost its reserves,” he added. Dealers said an upbeat data on the current account balance and foreign exchange didn’t help lift the market sentiment.