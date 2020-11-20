tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Are we living in a democratic country? The answer is ‘no’. A democratic government gives maximum liberty to individuals and ensures that the people are enjoying their rights. In a democratic government, the people have access to the latest news and other related information without any censorship. We are, unfortunately, living in a country where news is censored and where peaceful protests find no place in the mainstream media. We are living in a country where religious clerics have unbridled power. We have to seriously need to think where our country is going and do something to strengthen democracy in Pakistan.
Muhammad Tayyab
Rawalpindi