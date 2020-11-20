close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 20, 2020

Affordable books

Newspost

 
November 20, 2020

The government is going to impose 5 percent import duty on imported books. In our country, where a majority of young people spend more time on smartphones, such measures will push the people away from purchasing books.

If we want to see our country’s growth, we have to create a culture of book reading. Reducing the import duties on books can be a first step towards promoting the habit of book reading. This will allow the people to buy books at reasonable prices.

Sundas Nadeem

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost