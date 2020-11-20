Affordable books

The government is going to impose 5 percent import duty on imported books. In our country, where a majority of young people spend more time on smartphones, such measures will push the people away from purchasing books.

If we want to see our country’s growth, we have to create a culture of book reading. Reducing the import duties on books can be a first step towards promoting the habit of book reading. This will allow the people to buy books at reasonable prices.

Sundas Nadeem

Islamabad