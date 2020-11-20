Expensive flour

Rising flour prices have made it impossible for the poor to have a single meal in a day. Residents of Thar are facing a lot of problems because of the ever-increasing price of flour. A majority of the people are unable to buy essential food items. There is anger against the Sindh government which is doing nothing to deal with the issue.

There are so many people who are unemployed and struggle to buy food items. Because of rising prices, they are unable to buy anything or even feed their children.

Abdul Rashed Nohri

Umerkot