No plans to close schools?

I don’t understand what numbers and percentages are supposed to set alarm bells ringing for Punjab’s education minister. Covid-19 cases in Pakistan are rising rapidly. In the meeting that was held on November 16, the authorities decided against closing schools. Every other day, schools are being sealed or classes are being called off after a student or a teacher tests positive for the virus. It shows that schools are becoming Covid-19 hotspots.

Asking students and teachers to follow SOPs is not enough as many schools where SOPs were being followed strictly have reported coronavirus cases. Why the education minister hasn’t taken the decision to close schools remains a mystery. The health of students should be the top priority of the authorities concerned. It is hoped that the education minister will reconsider his decision and close schools before things go out of control.

Jawahir Uzair Malik

Lahore

*****

The Covid-19 outbreak had the worst effect on our education system. Schools remained closed for almost six months. Students of primary classes have suffered a lot. Many students, especially in remote areas, couldn’t participate in distance learning. Online classes helped only college- and university-going students.

At present, almost all schools are following SOPs. On the other hand, no one is following SOPs in places like shopping malls and marriage halls. If these place can remain open, why should the government close schools? For the better future of students, schools should not be closed.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

*****

It is feared that Covid-19 is likely to be more lethal in winter. The winter season has arrived in Pakistan and now the government should consider imposing a complete lockdown. If that’s not possible, at least schools should be closed. Schools can implement their remote learning policies to ensure that the academic session isn’t disturbed. Many countries are closing schools to save the lives of the people.

Even though all schools are following SOPs, young students cannot follow SOPs efficiently. The authorities must consider closing schools for a few weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

*****

Covid-19 cases are rising on a daily basis. Since the flu season is also here, many children are showing symptoms of flu – cough, running nose, sore throat, etc. However, it is also true that we can’t say for sure whether a child has corona or seasonal flu as many parents are against the idea of getting their children tested.

Children are going to schools daily and can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus as well, which is quite dangerous for older members of a family. In order to save the lives of children and older people, the authorities must consider closing schools.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi