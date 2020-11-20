Estate agent shot, injured in Nazimabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was injured in a firing incident that took place in Nazimabad within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station.
Police said the injured person was identified as 40-year-old Anwar Lakhani who was shot once in his head and was shifted to a private hospital. The victim is said to be a real estate agent by profession while police have recovered four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Quoting the initial investigation, police said that it was apparently a targeted attack as they had not found any clue regarding any mugging bid. No case was registered till the filing of this story and investigations are under way.