Estate agent shot, injured in Nazimabad

A man was injured in a firing incident that took place in Nazimabad within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station.

Police said the injured person was identified as 40-year-old Anwar Lakhani who was shot once in his head and was shifted to a private hospital. The victim is said to be a real estate agent by profession while police have recovered four empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Quoting the initial investigation, police said that it was apparently a targeted attack as they had not found any clue regarding any mugging bid. No case was registered till the filing of this story and investigations are under way.