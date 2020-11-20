Two â€˜robbers who killed passerby during mugging bidâ€™ arrested

Police on Thursday arrested two suspected robbers who were also alleged to be responsible for killing a passerby during a mugging bid.

Naeem alias Shahmir and Qasim Khan alias Nashpati were arrested while they were fleeing the scene after robbing a citizen in Orangi Townâ€™s Sector 11.5. On October 5, the suspects had snatched Rs3.5 million from two citizens, Asim and Ali, at gunpoint in Orangi Townâ€™s Benazir Colony.

They opened indiscriminate fire at the victims when they offered resistance. As a result, a passerby, Tariq, was killed. Police said the suspects had been involved in more than 50 cases of murders, attempted murders, street crime and robbery. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is continuing.