Vehicle fire leaves toddler dead

A two-year-old boy died while his father sustained burn injuries when their vehicle caught fire in Petal Wali Gali, said the Rizvia police on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy along with his father was on travelling in a Suzuki vehicle in which the blaze broke down. The boy, subsequently, burnt to death and his father, Omair, was critically wounded. People present at the scene tried to extinguish the blaze. Later, a fire tender put the fire out. Ambulances reached the area and transported the victims to hospital. The police said the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit.