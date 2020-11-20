K-Electric management fined Rs120,000 for failure to provide power connection

A consumer court on Thursday imposed a collective fine of Rs120,000 on the K-Electric (KE) for not providing new electricity connection to a consumer despite the lapse of three years.

The District East consumer protection court judge, Javed Ali Korejo, ordered the KE chairman, chief executive officer and Johar-II integrated business centre manager to pay Rs70,000 to the complainant, Asadullah Mahesar, in damages for causing mental agony and covering his cost of litigation.

The judge also directed the power utility to pay Rs50,000 amount of the fine to the government treasury within 30 days.

He added that if the KE did not pay the fines, the above mentioned officers would be punished as per the section 32(2) of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act which provides for an imprisonment of not less than a month, which may extend to three years or with a fine of not less than Rs50,000, which may extend to Rs200,000.

The court fixed the matter for the execution of its order on December 19, when the defendants will submit a report regarding compliance with the courtâ€™s order.

The complainant contended that he had applied for a new electricity connection in August 2017 and made payment of all the requisite dues. He alleged that he kept visiting the offices of the power utility, but to no avail. Later, he filed a complaint with the court.