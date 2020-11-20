close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
AFP
US to label exports from West Bank settlements as Israeli: Pompeo

AFP
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The US will label exports from Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as Israeli, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday, in Washington’s latest move backing Israel’s authority over the Palestinian territory.

"All producers within areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities... will be required to mark goods as ‘Israel’, ‘Product of Israel’, or ‘Made in Israel’ when exporting to the United States," Pompeo said in a statement.

