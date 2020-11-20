Dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, and very cold weather in the upper hilly areas. Fog is likely in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Rainfall was recorded at Dir (Lower 4mm, Upper 3) and Kalam, 1mm. Thursday’s lowest in Lahore was 8.8°C and highest was 22.8°C.