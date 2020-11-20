Seerat Week ceremony

Directorate General of Sports Punjab and Sports Board Punjab held a ceremony in connection with ‘Hafta Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) E-Library on Thursday. The coronavirus SOPs were properly followed during the ceremony.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other top-ranking officials also attended the event. Noted scholar Dr Hafiz Tariq Shareefzada highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during the ceremony. Dr Hafiz Tariq Shareefzada is the author of six books and has attended Seerat-un-Nabi conferences in over 100 countries.