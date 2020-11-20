Post office at civil courts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Thursday inaugurated the office of Pakistan Post on the Civil Courts premises. Senior Civil Judge Lahote Ahsan Yaqoob Saqib, Lahore Bar Association President G A Khan and Senior Vice-President Rana Naeem were also present. The lawyer leaders appreciated the decision of Pakistan Post and called it a good step for the community.