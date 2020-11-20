close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
November 20, 2020

Post office at civil courts

Lahore

November 20, 2020

LAHORE:District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Thursday inaugurated the office of Pakistan Post on the Civil Courts premises. Senior Civil Judge Lahote Ahsan Yaqoob Saqib, Lahore Bar Association President G A Khan and Senior Vice-President Rana Naeem were also present. The lawyer leaders appreciated the decision of Pakistan Post and called it a good step for the community.

